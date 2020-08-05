B-417371.4,B-417371.5, QBASE, LLC, JUNE 26, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 05 agosto 2020

Decision

Matter of: Qbase, LLC

File: B-417371.4; B-417371.5

Date: June 26, 2020

Richard J. Conway, Esq., Dominique L. Casimir, Esq., and Michael J. Slattery, Esq.,

Blank Rome LLP, for the protester.

Michael R. Bibbo, Esq., and Kevin E. Bolin, Esq., Defense Health Agency, for the

agency.

Heather Weiner, Esq., and Jennifer D. Westfall-McGrail, Esq., Office of the General

Counsel, GAO, participated in the preparation of the decision.

DIGEST

Protest challenging agency’s decision to cancel the solicitation following a GAO protest

is denied where the record reflects that the agency identified substantial changes to its

requirements that warranted canceling the solicitation and issuing a revised

solicitation.

Qbase, LLC, a small business located in Herndon, Virginia, protests the cancellation of

request for quotation (RFQ) No. HT0015-18-R-0013, issued by the Department of Defense

(DOD), Defense Health Agency (DHA), for information technology (IT) operations and

sustainment services for DHA’s Enterprise Systems Branch (ESB). Qbase also challenges

DHA’s decision to terminate a Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) task order that had been issued

to Qbase under the RFQ. Qbase contends that the agency’s decision to cancel the

solicitation and terminate the task order lacks a reasonable basis and was a pretext to

avoid litigating a protest filed with our Office.

We deny the protest.

BACKGROUND

DHA issued the RFQ on October 17, 2018, seeking a contractor to assist ESB in fulfilling

its requirement to provide IT support services to the DOD customers in DHA’s medical Joint

Active Directory (mJAD) system.[1] The RFQ was issued as a small business

set-aside using procedures set forth in Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 8.4 and part

12, to vendors holding General Services Administration, FSS No. 70 (Health Information

Technology) contracts. RFQ at 1; COS at 1. The RFQ contemplated the issuance of

a fixed price task order with a period of performance of a base year, four 1-year options,

and a six-month extension period. RFQ at 2-48, 78; COS at 1.

DHA awarded the task order to Qbase on February 27, 2019. COS at 2. On March

8, another vendor, Inserso Corporation, filed a protest with our Office challenging the

agency’s evaluation and award. Id. In response, the agency notified our

Office that it had decided to take corrective action. Our Office dismissed the

protest as academic. Inserso Corp., B-417371, Mar. 22, 2019 (unpublished

decision).

In July 2019, a new DHA contracting officer was assigned to the procurement and was

tasked with implementing the corrective action. As part of the corrective action, DHA

reevaluated quotations and conducted a new source selection. COS at 2. On

November 12, 2019, Qbase was again selected as the best-value vendor and issued the task

order.

Inserso protested the award to GAO on November 15. In response to the protest, DHA

notified our Office that it had determined that it would again need to take corrective

action. Id. The next day, however, the agency withdrew that notice at

the request of Qbase, which asserted that it would attempt to settle the protest with

Inserso. Id. at 2-3. When settlement between the parties failed, DHA

resubmitted a notice of corrective action on December 10, 2019. Id. at

3. Our Office thereafter dismissed the protest as academic. Inserso

Corp., B-417371.2, Dec. 17, 2019 (unpublished decision).

The agency conducted a reevaluation of technical quotations and revised the source

selection decision document. COS at 3. On February 13, 2020, DHA selected Qbase

as the awardee for a third time. Id. Inserso protested the award to our

Office, challenging various aspects of the agency’s evaluation of proposals and award

decision. Prior to the due date for filing its report, the agency informed our Office

that it had decided to cancel the solicitation and terminate the task order issued to

Qbase. Agency Report (AR), Tab 3, Request for Dismissal, at 1. Specifically,

the agency stated:

[T]he Government determined the requirement has changed significantly and no longer

reflects the Government’s needs. Accordingly, the Government has decided to terminate

the task order awarded to Qbase, LLC under [the solicitation] and issue a new solicitation

[ ] at a later date.

Id. Additionally, DHA explained that “[w]hile the Government determined

[canceling] the current solicitation is the only reasonable way to meet the Government

needs in any circumstance,” the “recent National Emergency caused by COVID-19 and its

effect on Government resources have created an environment where this is the only course of

action the Government can currently execute.” Id.

Our Office then dismissed the protest as academic. Inserso Corp.,

B‑417371.3, Mar. 25, 2020, at 1 (unpublished decision). This protest

followed.

DISCUSSION

Qbase argues that DHA improperly canceled the solicitation and terminated its task order

as a pretext to avoid defending Inserso’s protest. In response, the agency asserts

that it had a reasonable basis for canceling the RFQ because DHA’s requirements had

substantially changed since DHA released the RFQ in 2018 and the agency wanted to draft a

new solicitation reflecting DHA’s current needs. COS at 3. We have considered

all of the parties’ arguments, including those that are in addition to or variations of

those specifically discussed below, and find no basis to sustain Qbase’s protest.

Agencies have broad discretion in deciding whether to cancel a solicitation, and to do

so, need only establish a reasonable basis. TaxSlayer LLC, B-411101, May 8,

2015, 2015 CPD ¶ 156 at 6. A reasonable basis to cancel exists when, for example, an

agency determines that a solicitation does not accurately reflect its needs, or where there

is a material increase in the services needed to satisfy the agency’s requirements.

Logistics Sols. Grp., Inc., B‑294604.7, B–294604.8, July 28, 2005, 2005

CPD ¶ 141 at 3. An agency may properly cancel a solicitation

regardless of when the information first surfaces or should have been known, and even if

the solicitation is not canceled until after quotations have been submitted and evaluated,

or as here, discovered during the course of a protest. Deva & Assoc. PC,

B-309972.3, Apr. 29, 2008, 2008 CPD ¶ 89 at 5; see VSE Corp.,

B-290452.2, Apr. 11, 2005, 2005 CPD ¶ 111 at 6.

However, where, as here, a protester alleges that the agency’s rationale for

cancellation is but a pretext–that is the agency’s actual motivation is to avoid awarding

a contract on a competitive basis or to avoid resolving a protest–we will closely examine

the reasonableness of the agency’s actions in canceling the acquisition. Henry’s

Aerial Service, Inc.; Evergreen Flying Services, Inc., B‑414238.7; B‑414238.9, Aug. 10,

2017, 2017 CPD ¶ 257 at 5. Notwithstanding such closer scrutiny, and even if it can

be shown that pretext may have supplied at least part of the motivation to cancel the

procurement, the reasonableness standard applicable to cancellation of a solicitation

remains unchanged. Lasmer Indus., Inc., B‑400866.2 et al., Mar. 30,

2009, 2009 CPD ¶ 77 at 4.

Here, the record shows that the contracting officer decided to cancel the solicitation

based on the determination that the agency’s requirements had changed and therefore the

solicitation no longer met the agency’s needs. AR, Tab 4, Memorandum For Record

(MFR), at 1. In deciding to cancel the solicitation, the contracting officer

explained that, after reviewing Inserso’s protest allegations, he engaged the customer–the

Enterprise Application Section, Domain & Directory Service Branch (DDSB)–in a

teleconference to “inform them of [his] intent to take [c]orrective [a]ction to address the

issues in the evaluation.” Id. The contracting officer stated that

“[d]uring the conversation, the [c]ustomer disclosed changes in their current mission

significantly impacting the [ESB] requirement as solicited under the [RFQ] and awarded to

Qbase, LLC under [the task order].” Id.

The contracting officer explained that the changes to the ESB requirements included the

following, which were also confirmed by the customer in follow-up email

correspondence: (1) the number of full time equivalents (FTEs) increased since the

initial RFQ from 73 to 138 (an 89 percent increase); (2) the current requirement is

different and larger than what DHA solicited under the initial RFQ, such that the new

estimated contract value is $[DELETED], which is a 54 percent increase over the former

independent government cost estimate ($[DELETED]) and a 144 percent increase over Qbase’s

awarded price ($43,309,584); and (3) there are changes to certain services solicited

under the 2018 RFQ (including the storage area network, VMWare, and database administrator

tasks), resulting in the tasks being modified or replaced. Id. at 1-2;

AR, Tab 12, Email re: Requirement Change (Feb. 27, 2020). Due to these changes, the

contracting officer determined that the solicitation no longer met the agency’s need, and

therefore, decided to cancel the solicitation. COS at 3.

In response to the protest, the DDSB’s project manager further explains that the changes

to the agency’s requirement were the result of a reorganization within DHA in which the ESB

became the DDSB in October 2019.[2] AR, Tab 5, DDSB Project Manager MFR,

at 1. The project manager states that, due to the reorganization, for example, “the

Database Administration, Storage Area Network, and VMWare support services were re-aligned

to sections outside of DDSB,” which “resulted in a reduction in support requirements of

approximately 7 FTEs.” Id.

As another example of change to the requirement resulting from the reorganization, the

DDSB project manager states that “[i]n December 2019, the Naval Information Warfare Center

(NIWC) informed DDSB they would no longer be able to provide support to DDSB operations,

which were performed under a NIWC contract.” Id. The project manager

explains that, “[a]lthough the NIWC contract provides much of the same support services as

contained in the ESB IT OPS solicitation, it also provides essential support,” such as–IT

architecture engineering and documentation, risk management, and configuration management

services–“which DDSB requires, that are not included in the ESB IT OPS”

solicitation. Id. The project manager states that “NIWC’s services will

end on 26 Sep 2020,” and that this “change created an additional DDSB requirement of

approximately 78 FTEs, which did not exist when we pursued the ESB IT OPS

Solicitation.” Id. He further explains that, “[i]n addition to the NIWC

contract, there are approximately 51 FTEs currently supporting DDSB activities on other

contracts which will expire this fiscal year.” Id.

Based on the record, we find the contracting officer’s rationale for canceling the

solicitation to be reasonable and supported by the record. As noted above, the 2018

solicitation was written for ESB’s requirements, but a DHA reorganization has resulted in

shifting and increased work for DDSB not reflected in the 2018 ESB solicitation. The

contracting officer’s determination that the solicitation no longer meets the agency’s

needs provides a reasonable basis to cancel. See Logistics Sols. Grp.,

Inc., supra at 3.

In response to the agency’s explanation that its requirements have changed due to the

reorganization of the ESB into the DDSB, the protester argues that because the

reorganization occurred in October 2019, “[i]f DHA’s requirements had truly changed as a

result of this reorganization, the [a]gency would have canceled or amended the RFQ between

October 2019 and its February 14, 2020 award decision.” Supp. Protest

& Comments at 9. The record reflects, however, that the contracting officer

first learned about the changed requirements during the course of Inserso’s protest.

As referenced above, an agency may properly cancel a solicitation no matter when the

information precipitating the cancellation first surfaces or should have been known, even

if the solicitation is not canceled until after quotations have been submitted and

evaluated, after a contract has been awarded or, as here, after the filing of a protest

against the award. Deva & Assoc. PC, supra at 5. Accordingly, we

do not agree with the protester’s assertion that the agency’s failure to cancel or amend

the solicitation more quickly renders the agency’s determination to cancel the solicitation

unreasonable. See Rice Servs., Ltd., B‑284997.5, Mar. 12, 2002, 2002 CPD ¶ 59

at 8 (the tardiness of the agency’s determination that a solicitation should be canceled

does not alter the overriding principle that an agency should not proceed with a

procurement when it reasonably believes that the resulting contract will fail to meet the

agency’s requirements).

The protester also asserts that the “record contradicts DHA’s assertion that the

reorganization of the DDSB and the expiration of [the] NIWC contract changed DHA’s

requirements in such a way as to require DHA to cancel Qbase’s contract and the RFQ.”

Supp. Protest & Comments at 12. The protester points to email correspondence between

NIWC and DDSB concerning the expiration of NIWC’s staffing support, and argues that,

because DDSB had the option of pursuing an arrangement with NIWC to obtain support on a

project basis, it was not forced to cancel the solicitation. Id.

at 10‑12. Although the protester asserts that DHA could have considered an

alternative option in an attempt to continue to obtain support staff from NIWC rather than

include the requirement in the solicitation, a protester’s disagreement with the agency’s

judgment concerning the agency’s needs and how to accommodate them does not show that the

agency’s judgment is unreasonable. See Dynamic Access Sys., B‑295356, Feb. 8,

2005, 2005 CPD ¶ 34 at 4.

We also find there is no support in the record for Qbase’s assertion that the

cancellation was a pretext to avoid awarding the vendor a contract. Absent anything

in the record to support Qbase’s charge, and given that government officials are presumed

to act in good faith, we find that the allegation of animus or bias is unsupported and,

thus, lacks merit. See Inalab Consulting, Inc.; Solutions by Design II,

LLC,B-413044 et al., Aug. 4, 2016, 2016 CPD ¶ 195 at 9. In any

event, even if we were to assume that there may have been some personal animus or bias

towards Qbase on the part of some agency personnel, this does not provide a basis to

conclude that the cancellation was improper, where, as here, the cancellation was otherwise

reasonably justified. See Starry Assocs., Inc., B-410968.3, Dec. 23,

2015, 2015 CPD ¶ 401 at 6.

Finally, Qbase argues that even if the agency is required to

cancel the solicitation due to the changed requirement, we should still sustain the protest

because the agency failed to conduct reasonable advance planning. Supp. Protest &

Comments at 28 (“DHA knew that the NIWC/DDSB support contract would expire in September

2020 as early as December 9, 2019[, yet the agency] failed to engage in advance planning to

address any changed requirements due to the ending of NIWC support.”). In support of

this position, Qbase relies on our decision in XTec, Inc., B-410778.3, Oct. 1,

2015, 2015 CPD ¶ 292. Our decision in XTec, Inc., however, involved an

agency’s decision to cancel a solicitation, which necessitated the use of non-competitive

procedures in order to meet the agency’s immediate requirements. Id. at

6-9. That decision rested on the consistently-stated principle that, under the

Competition in Contracting Act, noncompetitive procedures may not be used due to a lack of

advance planning by contracting officials. Id. at 10. Here, the protest

does not involve a noncompetitive procurement, and thus XTec, and the principles

underlying that decision, do not provide support for the protester’s position.

In any event, although agencies are obligated to engage in

reasonable advance planning prior to conducting procurements, our Office has recognized

that the specific activities associated with this requirement may vary from procurement to

procurement, and that the obligation does not constitute a requirement that procurement

planning be perfect, that is, completely error-free. Id. Here, we

conclude that the agency’s acquisition planning was reasonable under the circumstances.

The protest is denied.

Thomas H. Armstrong

General Counsel

