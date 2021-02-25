giovedì, Febbraio 25, 2021
B-332868, IMPOUNDMENT CONTROL ACT OF 1974—RELEASE OF WITHHELD AMOUNTS DUE TO WITHDRAWAL OF RESCISSION PROPOSALS, FEBRUARY 24, 2021

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 25 febbraio 2021 On January 14, 2021, pursuant to the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974, then-President Trump transmitted to Congress a special message proposing rescissions from 73 appropriation accounts. Where the President properly transmits a special message, an agency may withhold corresponding amounts from obligation for up to 45 calendar days of continuous congressional session. If Congress, within the 45-day period, does not complete action on a bill rescinding the budget authority, then the budget authority proposed to be rescinded must be made available for obligation. On January 31, 2021, President Biden submitted a supplementary special message withdrawing the 73 rescission proposals. We have contacted the agencies whose budget authority was affected by the rescission proposals and have confirmed that they have made the budget authority available for obligation.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/B-332868?source=ra

