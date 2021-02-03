B-332823, FEDERAL HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY: 2021 ENTERPRISE HOUSING GOALS, JANUARY 05, 2021

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 03 febbraio 2021

January 5, 2021

The Honorable Mike

Crapo

Chairman

The Honorable Sherrod Brown

Ranking Member

Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs

United States Senate

The Honorable Maxine

Waters

Chairwoman

The Honorable Patrick McHenry

Ranking Member

Committee on Financial Services

House of Representatives

Subject: Federal Housing Finance Agency: 2021

Enterprise Housing Goals

Pursuant to section

801(a)(2)(A) of title 5, United States Code, this is our report on a major rule

promulgated by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) entitled “2021

Enterprise Housing Goals” (RIN: 2590-AB04).

We received the rule on December 17, 2020.It was published in the Federal Register as a final rule on December 21, 2020.85 Fed. Reg. 82881.The effective date of the rule is February

19, 2021.

According to FHFA, the final rule contains

the 2021

housing goals for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises). FHFA stated the Federal Housing Enterprises

Financial Safety and Soundness Act of 1992, Pub. L. No. 102-550, title XIII,

106 Stat. 3941 (Oct. 28, 1992), requires it to establish annual housing goals

for mortgages purchased by the Enterprises. The agency further stated the housing goals

include separate categories for single family and multi-family mortgages on

housing that is affordable to low-income and very low-income families, among

other categories. FHFA also stated the

final rule establishes benchmark levels for each of the housing goals for 2021.

The Congressional

Review Act (CRA) requires a 60-day delay in the effective date of a major rule

from the date of publication in the Federal Register or receipt of the

rule by Congress, whichever is later. 5 U.S.C. § 801(a)(3)(A). The

House of Representatives received the final rule on December 28, 2020. 166

Cong. Rec. H9175 (daily ed. Dec. 31, 2020). The Congressional Record

does not indicate when the Senate received the final rule. The final rule was published on December 21,

2020. 85 Fed. Reg. 82881. The final rule has a stated effective

date of February 19, 2021. Therefore, based on the later receipt date of

December 28, 2020, the final rule does not have the required 60-day delay in

its effective date.

Enclosed is our

assessment of FHFA’s compliance with the procedural steps required by section

801(a)(1)(B)(i) through (iv) of title 5 with respect to the rule.If you have any questions about this report

or wish to contact GAO officials responsible for the evaluation work relating

to the subject matter of the rule, please contact Shari Brewster, Assistant General

Counsel, at (202) 512-6398.

Shirley A. Jones

Managing Associate General Counsel

Enclosure

cc:Alfred

M. Pollard

General Counsel

Federal Housing Finance Agency

ENCLOSURE

REPORT UNDER 5 U.S.C.

§ 801(a)(2)(A) ON A MAJOR RULE

ISSUED BY THE

Federal

Housing Finance Agency

ENTITLED

“2021 Enterprise Housing Goals”

(RIN: 2590-AB04)

(i) Cost-benefit analysis

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) did not discuss

the costs and benefits of the final rule.

In its submission to us, the agency indicated that it considered

preparation of an analysis of the costs and benefits of this final rule to be

not applicable.

(ii) Agency actions relevant to the Regulatory

Flexibility Act (RFA), 5 U.S.C. §§ 603-605, 607, and 609

FHFA certified the final rule will not have a significant

economic impact on a substantial number of small entities.

(iii) Agency actions relevant to sections 202-205 of the

Unfunded Mandates Reform Act of 1995, 2 U.S.C. §§ 1532-1535

As an independent regulatory agency, FHFA is not subject to

the Act.

(iv) Other relevant information or requirements under

acts and executive orders

Administrative Procedure Act, 5 U.S.C. §§ 551 et seq.

On August 13, 2020, FHFA published a proposed

rule. 85 Fed. Reg. 49312.FHFA received 15 comment letters on the proposed rule, including

four letters from policy advocacy organizations; six letters from trade

associations representing lenders, home builders, credit unions, and other

housing market participants; three letters from individuals; one letter from

Fannie Mae; and one letter from Freddie Mac.

FHFA addressed the comments in the final rule.

Paperwork Reduction Act (PRA), 44 U.S.C. §§ 3501-3520

FHFA determined the final rule does not contain any

information collection requirements subject to the Act.

Statutory authorization for the rule

FHFA promulgated the final rule pursuant to sections 4511,

4513, and 4526 of title 12, United States Code.

Executive Order No. 12866 (Regulatory Planning and Review)

As an independent regulatory agency, FHFA is not subject to

the Order.

Executive Order No. 13132

(Federalism)

As an independent regulatory

agency, FHFA is not subject to the Order.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/B-332823?source=ra