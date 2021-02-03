B-332821, DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SECURITY ADMINISTRATION: PROHIBITED TRANSACTION EXEMPTION 2020–02, IMPROVING INVESTMENT ADVICE FOR WORKERS & RETIREES, DECEMBER 31, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 03 febbraio 2021 GAO reviewed the Department of Labor, Employee Benefits Security Administration’s (Department) new rule entitled “Prohibited Transaction Exemption 2020–02, Improving Investment Advice for Workers & Retirees.” GAO found that the final rule provides a class exemption from certain prohibited transaction restrictions of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).

Enclosed is our assessment of the Department’s compliance with the procedural steps required by section 801(a)(1)(B)(i) through (iv) of title 5 with respect to the rule. If you have any questions about this report or wish to contact GAO officials responsible for the evaluation work relating to the subject matter of the rule, please contact Shari Brewster, Assistant General Counsel, at (202) 512-6398.

