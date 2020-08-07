B-332250, SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION: BUSINESS LOAN PROGRAM TEMPORARY CHANGES; PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM—REQUIREMENTS—DISBURSEMENTS, JUNE 15, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 07 agosto 2020 GAO reviewed the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) new rule on the Business Loan Program Temporary Changes; Paycheck Protection Program—Requirements—Disbursements. GAO found that the final rule supplements interim final rules SBA previously issued to implement provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act); and provides additional guidance on several important, discrete issues, supplements SBA’s implementation of the CARES Act, and requests public comment.

Enclosed is our assessment of SBA’s compliance with the procedural steps required by section 801(a)(1)(B)(i) through (iv) of title 5 with respect to the rule. If you have any questions about this report or wish to contact GAO officials responsible for the evaluation work relating to the subject matter of the rule, please contact Shari Brewster, Assistant General Counsel, at (202) 512-6398.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/B-332250?source=ra