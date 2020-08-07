B-332249, SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION: BUSINESS LOAN PROGRAM TEMPORARY CHANGES; PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM—REQUIREMENTS—CORPORATE GROUPS AND NON-BANK AND NON-INSURED DEPOSITORY INSTITUTION LENDERS, JUNE 11, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 07 agosto 2020 GAO reviewed the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) new rule on Business Loan Program Temporary Changes; Paycheck Protection Program—Requirements—Corporate Groups and Non-Bank and Non-Insured Depository Institution Lenders. GAO found that the final rule (1) supplements the agency’s previously posted interim final rules that implemented the Paycheck Protection Program; (2) limits the aggregate amount of loans that any single corporate group may receive to preserve the limited resources available to the program; and (3) provides additional guidance regarding lenders eligible to make these loans.

Enclosed is our assessment of SBA’s compliance with the procedural steps required by section 801(a)(1)(B)(i) through (iv) of title 5 with respect to the rule. If you have any questions about this report or wish to contact GAO officials responsible for the evaluation work relating to the subject matter of the rule, please contact Shari Brewster, Assistant General Counsel, at (202) 512-6398.

