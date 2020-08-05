B-332246, SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION: BUSINESS LOAN PROGRAM TEMPORARY CHANGES; PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM—REQUIREMENTS—PROMISSORY NOTES, AUTHORIZATIONS, AFFILIATION, AND ELIGIBILITY, JUNE 12, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 05 agosto 2020
B-332246
June 12, 2020
The Honorable Marco Rubio
Chairman
The Honorable Ben Cardin
Ranking Member
Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship
United States Senate
The Honorable Nydia M. Velázquez
Chairwoman
The Honorable Steve Chabot
Ranking Member
Committee on Small Business
House of Representatives
Subject: Small Business
Administration: Business Loan Program Temporary Changes; Paycheck Protection
Program—Requirements—Promissory Notes, Authorizations, Affiliation, and Eligibility
Pursuant to section 801(a)(2)(A) of title 5, United States Code, this is our report on a
major rule promulgated by the Small Business Administration (SBA) entitled “Business Loan
Program Temporary Changes; Paycheck Protection Program—Requirements—Promissory Notes,
Authorizations, Affiliation, and Eligibility” (RIN: 3245–AH37). We received the rule
on May 29, 2020. It was published in the Federal Register as an interim final
rule on April 28, 2020. 85 Fed. Reg. 23450. The effective date of the rule
is April 28, 2020. The rule applies to applications submitted under the
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through June 30, 2020, or until funds run out. SBA
is holding a comment period through May 28, 2020.
SBA stated the interim final rule supplements a previously posted interim rule related
to the PPP, which is intended to provide economic relief to small businesses nationwide
adversely impacted by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 emergency. According to SBA the
interim final rule provides supplemental guidance on the requirements for promissory notes
and authorizations, clarification regarding eligible businesses, business participation in
employee stock ownership plans, the eligibility of businesses presently involved in
bankruptcy proceedings, and limited safe harbor with respect to certification concerning
need for PPP loan requests.
The Congressional Review Act (CRA) requires a 60-day delay in the effective date of a
major rule from the date of publication in the Federal Register or receipt of the
rule by Congress, whichever is later. 5 U.S.C. § 801(a)(3)(A). The 60-day delay in
effective date can be waived, however, if the agency finds for good cause that delay is
impracticable, unnecessary, or contrary to the public interest, and the agency incorporates
a statement of the findings and its reasons in the rule issued. 5 U.S.C. §§
553(b)(3)(B), 808(2). Here, although SBA did not specifically mention CRA’s 60-day
delay in effective date requirement, the agency found good cause to dispense with the
30-day delayed effective date provided in the Administrative Procedure Act.
5 U.S.C. § 553(d)(3). Specifically, SBA stated that it is critical to meet
lenders’ and borrowers’ needs for clarity concerning program requirements as rapidly as
possible because the last day eligible borrowers can apply for and receive a loan is June
30, 2020. According to SBA, the immediate effective date of this interim final rule
will benefit lenders so that they can swiftly close and disburse loans to small
businesses. Additionally, according to SBA, section 1114 of the Coronavirus Aid,
Relief, and Economic Security Act authorizes the agency to issue regulations to implement
title I of the Act without regard to notice requirements. Pub. L. No. 116-136, §
1114, 134 Stat. 281, 312 (Mar. 27, 2020).
Enclosed is our assessment of SBA’s compliance with the procedural steps required by
section 801(a)(1)(B)(i) through (iv) of title 5 with respect to the rule. If you have
any questions about this report or wish to contact GAO officials responsible for the
evaluation work relating to the subject matter of the rule, please contact Shari Brewster,
Assistant General Counsel, at (202) 512-6398.
Shirley A. Jones
Managing Associate General Counsel
Enclosure
cc: Yvonne Walters
Attorney Advisor
Office of General Counsel
Small Business Administration
ENCLOSURE
REPORT UNDER 5 U.S.C. § 801(a)(2)(A) ON A
MAJOR RULE
ISSUED BY THE
Small Business Administration
ENTITLED
“Business Loan Program Temporary Changes;
Paycheck Protection Program—Requirements—
Promissory Notes, Authorizations, Affiliation, and Eligibility”
(RIN:
3245–AH37)
(i) Cost-benefit analysis
In its submission to us, the Small Business Administration (SBA) indicated that it did
not prepare an analysis of the costs and benefits of this final rule.
(ii) Agency actions relevant to the Regulatory Flexibility Act (RFA), 5 U.S.C. §§
603-605, 607, and 609
SBA stated the requirements of RFA do not apply if the rule is exempt from notice and
comment procedures. Because the rule is exempt from notice and comment procedures
according to SBA, SBA determined it is not required to perform a regulatory flexibility
analysis.
(iii) Agency actions relevant to sections 202-205 of the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act
of 1995, 2 U.S.C. §§ 1532-1535
SBA did not discuss the Act in the interim final rule. In its submission to us,
the agency indicated that it did not prepare a written statement under section 202 of the
Act.
(iv) Other relevant information or requirements under acts and executive
orders
Administrative Procedure Act, 5 U.S.C. §§ 551 et seq.
SBA waived notice and comment procedures because, according to SBA, section 1114 of the
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) authorizes the agency to
issue regulations to implement title I of the Act without regard to notice requirements.
SBA determined it had good cause to waive the delay in effective date because it is
critical to meet lenders’ and borrower’ needs for clarity concerning program requirements
as rapidly as possible because the last day to apply for and receive a loan is June 30,
2020. According to SBA, the immediate effective date of this interim final rule will
benefit lenders so that they can swiftly close and disburse loans to small businesses.
Paperwork Reduction Act (PRA), 44 U.S.C. §§ 3501-3520
SBA has determined that this rule will not impose new or modify existing recordkeeping
or reporting requirements under PRA.
Statutory authorization for the rule
SBA promulgated the interim final rule pursuant to section 1114 of Public Law
116-136.
Executive Order No. 12,866 (Regulatory Planning and Review)
SBA stated the interim final rule is economically significant but that the agency was
proceeding under the emergency provision at section 6(a)(3)(D) of the Order based on the
need to move expeditiously to mitigate the current economic conditions arising from the
Coronavirus Disease 2019 emergency.
Executive Order No. 13,132 (Federalism)
SBA determined the interim final rule does not have federalism implications and will not
have substantial direct effects on the states, on the relationship between the national
government and the states, or on the distribution of power and responsibilities among the
various layers of government.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/B-332246?source=ra