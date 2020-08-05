B-332246, SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION: BUSINESS LOAN PROGRAM TEMPORARY CHANGES; PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM—REQUIREMENTS—PROMISSORY NOTES, AUTHORIZATIONS, AFFILIATION, AND ELIGIBILITY, JUNE 12, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 05 agosto 2020

B-332246

June 12, 2020

The Honorable Marco Rubio

Chairman

The Honorable Ben Cardin

Ranking Member

Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship

United States Senate

The Honorable Nydia M. Velázquez

Chairwoman

The Honorable Steve Chabot

Ranking Member

Committee on Small Business

House of Representatives

Subject: Small Business

Administration: Business Loan Program Temporary Changes; Paycheck Protection

Program—Requirements—Promissory Notes, Authorizations, Affiliation, and Eligibility

Pursuant to section 801(a)(2)(A) of title 5, United States Code, this is our report on a

major rule promulgated by the Small Business Administration (SBA) entitled “Business Loan

Program Temporary Changes; Paycheck Protection Program—Requirements—Promissory Notes,

Authorizations, Affiliation, and Eligibility” (RIN: 3245–AH37). We received the rule

on May 29, 2020. It was published in the Federal Register as an interim final

rule on April 28, 2020. 85 Fed. Reg. 23450. The effective date of the rule

is April 28, 2020. The rule applies to applications submitted under the

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through June 30, 2020, or until funds run out. SBA

is holding a comment period through May 28, 2020.

SBA stated the interim final rule supplements a previously posted interim rule related

to the PPP, which is intended to provide economic relief to small businesses nationwide

adversely impacted by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 emergency. According to SBA the

interim final rule provides supplemental guidance on the requirements for promissory notes

and authorizations, clarification regarding eligible businesses, business participation in

employee stock ownership plans, the eligibility of businesses presently involved in

bankruptcy proceedings, and limited safe harbor with respect to certification concerning

need for PPP loan requests.

The Congressional Review Act (CRA) requires a 60-day delay in the effective date of a

major rule from the date of publication in the Federal Register or receipt of the

rule by Congress, whichever is later. 5 U.S.C. § 801(a)(3)(A). The 60-day delay in

effective date can be waived, however, if the agency finds for good cause that delay is

impracticable, unnecessary, or contrary to the public interest, and the agency incorporates

a statement of the findings and its reasons in the rule issued. 5 U.S.C. §§

553(b)(3)(B), 808(2). Here, although SBA did not specifically mention CRA’s 60-day

delay in effective date requirement, the agency found good cause to dispense with the

30-day delayed effective date provided in the Administrative Procedure Act.

5 U.S.C. § 553(d)(3). Specifically, SBA stated that it is critical to meet

lenders’ and borrowers’ needs for clarity concerning program requirements as rapidly as

possible because the last day eligible borrowers can apply for and receive a loan is June

30, 2020. According to SBA, the immediate effective date of this interim final rule

will benefit lenders so that they can swiftly close and disburse loans to small

businesses. Additionally, according to SBA, section 1114 of the Coronavirus Aid,

Relief, and Economic Security Act authorizes the agency to issue regulations to implement

title I of the Act without regard to notice requirements. Pub. L. No. 116-136, §

1114, 134 Stat. 281, 312 (Mar. 27, 2020).

Enclosed is our assessment of SBA’s compliance with the procedural steps required by

section 801(a)(1)(B)(i) through (iv) of title 5 with respect to the rule. If you have

any questions about this report or wish to contact GAO officials responsible for the

evaluation work relating to the subject matter of the rule, please contact Shari Brewster,

Assistant General Counsel, at (202) 512-6398.

Shirley A. Jones

Managing Associate General Counsel

Enclosure

cc: Yvonne Walters

Attorney Advisor

Office of General Counsel

Small Business Administration





ENCLOSURE

REPORT UNDER 5 U.S.C. § 801(a)(2)(A) ON A

MAJOR RULE

ISSUED BY THE

Small Business Administration

ENTITLED

“Business Loan Program Temporary Changes;

Paycheck Protection Program—Requirements—

Promissory Notes, Authorizations, Affiliation, and Eligibility”

(RIN:

3245–AH37)

(i) Cost-benefit analysis

In its submission to us, the Small Business Administration (SBA) indicated that it did

not prepare an analysis of the costs and benefits of this final rule.

(ii) Agency actions relevant to the Regulatory Flexibility Act (RFA), 5 U.S.C. §§

603-605, 607, and 609

SBA stated the requirements of RFA do not apply if the rule is exempt from notice and

comment procedures. Because the rule is exempt from notice and comment procedures

according to SBA, SBA determined it is not required to perform a regulatory flexibility

analysis.

(iii) Agency actions relevant to sections 202-205 of the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act

of 1995, 2 U.S.C. §§ 1532-1535

SBA did not discuss the Act in the interim final rule. In its submission to us,

the agency indicated that it did not prepare a written statement under section 202 of the

Act.

(iv) Other relevant information or requirements under acts and executive

orders

Administrative Procedure Act, 5 U.S.C. §§ 551 et seq.

SBA waived notice and comment procedures because, according to SBA, section 1114 of the

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) authorizes the agency to

issue regulations to implement title I of the Act without regard to notice requirements.

SBA determined it had good cause to waive the delay in effective date because it is

critical to meet lenders’ and borrower’ needs for clarity concerning program requirements

as rapidly as possible because the last day to apply for and receive a loan is June 30,

2020. According to SBA, the immediate effective date of this interim final rule will

benefit lenders so that they can swiftly close and disburse loans to small businesses.

Paperwork Reduction Act (PRA), 44 U.S.C. §§ 3501-3520

SBA has determined that this rule will not impose new or modify existing recordkeeping

or reporting requirements under PRA.

Statutory authorization for the rule

SBA promulgated the interim final rule pursuant to section 1114 of Public Law

116-136.

Executive Order No. 12,866 (Regulatory Planning and Review)

SBA stated the interim final rule is economically significant but that the agency was

proceeding under the emergency provision at section 6(a)(3)(D) of the Order based on the

need to move expeditiously to mitigate the current economic conditions arising from the

Coronavirus Disease 2019 emergency.

Executive Order No. 13,132 (Federalism)

SBA determined the interim final rule does not have federalism implications and will not

have substantial direct effects on the states, on the relationship between the national

government and the states, or on the distribution of power and responsibilities among the

various layers of government.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/B-332246?source=ra