B-332239, SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION: BUSINESS LOAN PROGRAM TEMPORARY CHANGES; PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM—ELIGIBILITY OF CERTAIN ELECTRIC COOPERATIVES, JUNE 09, 2020

B-332239

June 9, 2020

The Honorable Marco Rubio

Chairman

The Honorable Ben Cardin

Ranking Member

Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship

United States Senate

The Honorable Nydia M. Velázquez

Chairwoman

The Honorable Steve Chabot

Ranking Member

Committee on Small Business

House of Representatives

Subject: Small Business

Administration: Business Loan Program Temporary Changes; Paycheck Protection

Program—Eligibility of Certain Electric Cooperatives

Pursuant to section 801(a)(2)(A) of title 5, United States Code, this is our report on a

major rule promulgated by the Small Business Administration (SBA) entitled “Business Loan

Program Temporary Changes; Paycheck Protection Program—Eligibility of Certain Electric

Cooperatives” (RIN: 3245–AH43). We received the rule on May 29, 2020. It was

published in the Federal Register as an interim final rule on May 19, 2020. 85

Fed. Reg. 29847. The effective date of the rule is May 19, 2020. SBA opened a

comment period ending June 18, 2020.

According to SBA, the interim final rule provides guidance on additional eligibility

requirements for certain electric cooperatives to participate in the Paycheck Protection

Program. SBA stated this interim final rule supplements prior rules on the Paycheck

Protection Program.

The Congressional Review Act (CRA) requires a 60-day delay in the effective date of a

major rule from the date of publication in the Federal Register or receipt of the

rule by Congress, whichever is later. 5. U.S.C. § 801(a)(3)(A). The 60-day

delay in effective date can be waived, however, if the agency finds for good cause that

delay is impracticable, unnecessary, or contrary to the public interest, and the agency

incorporates a statement of the findings and its reasons in the rule issued. 5 U.S.C.

§§ 553(b)(3)(B), 808(2). Here, although SBA did not specifically mention CRA’s 60-day

delay in effective date requirement, the agency found good cause to dispense with the

30-day delayed effective date provided in the Administrative Procedure Act.

5 U.S.C. § 553(d)(3). Specifically, SBA stated it is critical to meet lenders’

and borrowers’ needs for clarity concerning program requirements as rapidly as possible

because the last day borrowers can apply for and receive a loan is June 30,

2020.

Enclosed is our assessment of SBA’s compliance with the procedural steps required by

section 801(a)(1)(B)(i) through (iv) of title 5 with respect to the rule. If you have

any questions about this report or wish to contact GAO officials responsible for the

evaluation work relating to the subject matter of the rule, please contact Shari Brewster,

Assistant General Counsel, at (202) 512-6398.



Shirley A. Jones

Managing Associate General Counsel

Enclosure

cc: Yvonne Walters

Attorney Advisor

Office of General Counsel

Small Business Administration





ENCLOSURE

REPORT UNDER 5 U.S.C. § 801(a)(2)(A) ON A

MAJOR RULE

ISSUED BY THE

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

ENTITLED

“BUSINESS LOAN PROGRAM TEMPORARY

CHANGES;

PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM—

ELIGIBILITY OF CERTAIN ELECTRIC COOPERATIVES”

(RIN: 3245–AH43)

(i) Cost-benefit analysis

In its submission to us, the Small Business Administration (SBA) indicated that it did

not prepare an analysis of the costs and benefits of this interim final rule.

(ii) Agency actions relevant to the Regulatory Flexibility Act (RFA), 5 U.S.C. §§

603-605, 607, and 609

SBA determined it did not have to prepare a Regulatory Flexibility Analysis because it

was not required to publish a notice of proposed rulemaking.

(iii) Agency actions relevant to sections 202-205 of the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act

of 1995, 2 U.S.C. §§ 1532-1535

SBA did not address the Act in the interim final rule. In its submission to us,

SBA indicated that it did not prepare an analysis of the final rule under the Act.

(iv) Other relevant information or requirements under acts and executive

orders

Administrative Procedure Act, 5 U.S.C. §§ 551 et seq.

SBA stated it did not follow notice and comment procedures because section 1114 of the

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, Pub. L. No. 116-136, 134 Stat. 281

(Mar. 27, 2020), authorizes SBA to issue regulations for the Paycheck Protection

Program without regard to notice requirements. SBA also waived the 30-day delay in

effective date under the Act for good cause. SBA determined it had good cause because

it is critical to meet lenders’ and borrowers’ needs for clarity concerning program

requirements as rapidly as possible because the last day borrowers can apply for and

receive a loan is June 30, 2020. SBA opened a comment period for the interim final

rule ending June 18, 2020.

Paperwork Reduction Act (PRA), 44 U.S.C. §§ 3501-3520

SBA determined the interim final rule does not impose new or modify any existing

information collection requirements under the Act.

Statutory authorization for the rule

SBA promulgated the rule pursuant to section 1114 of Public Law 116-136.

Executive Order No. 12,866 (Regulatory Planning and Review)

SBA determined the interim final rule was economically significant but is proceeding

under the emergency provision of the Order due to the COVID-19 emergency.

Executive Order No. 13,132 (Federalism)

SBA determined the interim final rule does not have federalism implications and will not

have substantial direct effects on the states, on the relationship between the national

government and the states, or on the distribution of powers and responsibilities among the

various levels of government.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/B-332239?source=ra