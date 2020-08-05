B-332238, SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION: BUSINESS LOAN PROGRAM TEMPORARY CHANGES; PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM—TREATMENT OF ENTITIES WITH FOREIGN AFFILIATES, JUNE 09, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 05 agosto 2020 GAO reviewed the Small Business Administration’s new rule on Business Loan Program Temporary Changes; Paycheck Protection Program—Treatment of Entities With Foreign Affiliates. GAO found that the interim final rule provides guidance on additional eligibility requirements related to entities with foreign affiliates to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program.

Enclosed is our assessment of SBA’s compliance with the procedural steps required by section 801(a)(1)(B)(i) through (iv) of title 5 with respect to the rule. If you have any questions about this report or wish to contact GAO officials responsible for the evaluation work relating to the subject matter of the rule, please contact Shari Brewster, Assistant General Counsel, at (202) 512-6398.

