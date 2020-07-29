giovedì, Luglio 30, 2020
SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MICHAEL KNOWLES OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

B-332232, DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SECURITY ADMINISTRATION: DEFAULT ELECTRONIC DISCLOSURE BY EMPLOYEE PENSION BENEFIT PLANS UNDER ERISA, JUNE 05, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 29 luglio 2020 GAO reviewed the Department of Labor, Employee Benefits Security Administration’s (Labor) new rule on default electronic disclosure by employee pension benefit plans under ERISA. GAO found that the rule (1) adopts a new, additional safe harbor for employee benefit plan administrators to use electronic media, as a default, to furnish information to participants and beneficiaries of plans subject to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA); (2) allows plan administrators who satisfy specified conditions to provide participants and beneficiaries with a notice that certain disclosures will be made available on a website, or to furnish disclosures via email; (3) enhance the effectiveness of ERISA disclosures and significantly reduce the costs and burden associated with furnishing many of the recurring and most costly disclosures; (4) assists employers and the retirement plan industry as they face a number of economic challenges due to the COVID-19 emergency, including logistical and other impediments to compliance.

Enclosed is our assessment of Labor’s compliance with the procedural steps required by section 801(a)(1)(B)(i) through (iv) of title 5 with respect to the rule. If you have any questions about this report or wish to contact GAO officials responsible for the evaluation work relating to the subject matter of the rule, please contact Shari Brewster, Assistant General Counsel, at (202) 512-6398.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/B-332232?source=ra

