B-332221, DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY: CORONAVIRUS FOOD ASSISTANCE PROGRAM, JUNE 03, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 29 luglio 2020 GAO reviewed the Department of Agriculture (USDA), Office of the Secretary’s new rule on the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. GAO found that the final rule (1) implements the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP); (2) establishes provisions for direct payments to producers of eligible commodities; and (3) specifies the eligibility requirements, payment calculations, and application procedures for CFAP.

Enclosed is our assessment of USDA’s compliance with the procedural steps required by section 801(a)(1)(B)(i) through (iv) of title 5 with respect to the rule. If you have any questions about this report or wish to contact GAO officials responsible for the evaluation work relating to the subject matter of the rule, please contact Shari Brewster, Assistant General Counsel, at (202) 512-6398.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/B-332221?source=ra