B-332217, DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE, NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION: LICENSING OF PRIVATE REMOTE SENSING SPACE SYSTEMS, JUNE 02, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 29 luglio 2020 GAO reviewed the Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) new rule on licensing of private remote sensing space systems. GAO found that the final rule substantially revises the regulations for licensing the operation of private remote sensing space systems under the Land Remote Sensing Policy Act of 1992.

Enclosed is our assessment of NOAA’s compliance with the procedural steps required by section 801(a)(1)(B)(i) through (iv) of title 5 with respect to the rule. If you have any questions about this report or wish to contact GAO officials responsible for the evaluation work relating to the subject matter of the rule, please contact Shari Brewster, Assistant General Counsel, at (202) 512-6398.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/B-332217?source=ra