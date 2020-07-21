AXIS OF DISRUPTION: CHINESE AND RUSSIAN INFLUENCE AND INTERFERENCE IN EUROPE

martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
RECOVERY FUND, SOVERINI (PD):”L’EUROPA C’è: ADESSO SPENDIAMO BENE I FINANZIAMENTI”

​​​​​AMBIENTE: PD, SU ECOBALLE TIRRENO TROPPI RITARDI, GOVERNO INTERVENGA

UE. DI GIORGI, RISORSE IMPORTANTI, SVOLTA STORICA PER FUTURO DELL’ITALIA

VERTICE UE, QUIRINALE: APPREZZAMENTO E SODDISFAZIONE, MATTARELLA INCONTRA CONTE

MATTARELLA ALLA CIVILTà CATTOLICA: DA 170 ANNI SIETE UN PUNTO DI RIFERIMENTO

VERTICE UE: PEZZOPANE (PD), 21 LUGLIO GIORNATA STORICA PER EUROPA E ITALIA

UE: SOVERINI (PD), L’EUROPA C’è, ADESSO SPENDIAMO BENE I FINANZIAMENTI.

VERTICE UE: MANDELLI (FI), PER ITALIA è “ORA O MAI PIù”

​​​​​UE. BOLDRINI , ACCORDO STORICO SI GUARDA AL FUTURO

TEAM EUROPE MOBILISES OVER €800 MILLION TO SUPPORT FIGHT AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS…

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mar 21 luglio 2020

RUSI’s Director-General, Karin von Hippel, introduces a new series on Russia and China in Europe.
In today’s multipolar world, insecurity has increased due to a number of factors, notably: the developing great power rivalry between the US and China; the seeming withdrawal of the US from its traditional global leadership role; a revanchist Russia; and – for Europe – the implications of Brexit. The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated these tensions and added a layer of uncertainty and complexity. In response, many European states and institutions are rethinking and resetting their foreign and security policies. 

For any of these revised policies to be impactful, however, the countries involved require an improved understanding of these tectonic shifts and how they affect Europe. Today, there are simply too many gaps in our knowledge. RUSI’s new series on Russia and China in Europe focuses on one significant aspect of this challenge: what are the two countries doing in Europe, beyond their traditional bilateral relationships? 

This introductory paper provides an overview of the series in four parts: first, it discusses the evolving threat to European countries posed by Russia and China; second, it compares and contrasts the behaviour, strategies and tactics of Russia and China in Europe; third, it outlines the issues that will be addressed in the series; and finally, it discusses future policy considerations.

Fonte/Source: https://rusi.org/publication/occasional-papers/axis-disruption-chinese-and-russian-influence-and-interference-europe

