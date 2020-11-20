(AGENPARL) – SYDNEY (AUSTRALIA), ven 20 novembre 2020

In November 2020 ASIAL made submissions to the Fair Work Commission on overtime calculations for casual employees covered by the Security Services Industry Award 2010.

The Fair work commission agreed with ASIAL saying on transcript: at [63]

“It is not in dispute that casual employees are not currently entitled to receive the casual loading when being paid overtime penalty rates”

There is no change to how overtime is calculated for casual employees engaged under the Security Services Industry Award 2020. In this Award, the overtime rate for casuals does not include the 25% casual loading.

The Fair Work Commission has varied a number of awards from 20 November 2020, to give effect to changes in how overtime is paid to casual employees. The Award variations may have an effect on overtime calculations and/or payroll systems.

Fonte/Source: https://www.asial.com.au/news/award-variations-affecting-overtime-for-casual-employees-various-awards