The Common, West Village, West End

Friday, September 4 – Saturday, September 19, 2020

Bring your smartphone to watch the cartoon chaos unfold and be part of the greater good.

Bad things are happening, and our heroes are at risk! From hungry sharks to deadly laser beams, danger is imminent and the only person who can stop it is you.

Avoidable Perils is a dubious new social experiment for anyone who can be bothered to help. A game for the masses, this work explores activism in the attention economy, and the challenge of large-scale teamwork.

Times: Drop in any time between 6-9pm

Accessibility: Wheelchair access. 75% visual content. Minimal dialogue, some background music and/or sounds.

Parent event: Brisbane Festival

Event type: Family events, Festivals, Free

Cost: Free

Age: Suitable for all ages.

Bookings: No bookings required. Find out more on the Brisbane Festival website.

Bookings required: No

