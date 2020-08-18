martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mar 18 agosto 2020 The Common, West Village, West End
Friday, September 4 – Saturday, September 19, 2020

Avoidable Perils

Bring your smartphone to watch the cartoon chaos unfold and be part of the greater good.

Bad things are happening, and our heroes are at risk! From hungry sharks to deadly laser beams, danger is imminent and the only person who can stop it is you.

Avoidable Perils is a dubious new social experiment for anyone who can be bothered to help. A game for the masses, this work explores activism in the attention economy, and the challenge of large-scale teamwork.
Bring your own smartphone to watch this cartoon chaos unfold and be part of the greater good.

Times: Drop in any time between 6-9pm
Accessibility: Wheelchair access. 75% visual content. Minimal dialogue, some background music and/or sounds.

Parent event: Brisbane Festival
Event type: Family events, Festivals, Free
Cost: Free
Age: Suitable for all ages.
Bookings: No bookings required. Find out more on the Brisbane Festival website.
Bookings required: No

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D147278572

