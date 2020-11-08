AVERAGE PRICE OF OMAN CRUDE STANDS AT $47.2 IN SEPTEMBER

(AGENPARL) – MUSCAT (OMAN), dom 08 novembre 2020

The Sultanate’s oil production, including condensates, stood at 261.10 million barrels until the end of September 2020, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Of the total production, crude oil production fell by 8.2% at 212.47 million barrels, while condensates production rose by 45.1% to touch 48.63 million barrels.

Oman recorded a daily average crude oil production of 952.9 barrels at the end of September 2020, against 970.8 barrels over the same period of 2019, the NCSI report added.

However, the average price of Oman Crude fell by 26.8% to reach $47.2 per barrel until the end of September 2020, from $64.6 per barrel in the same period of 2019.

Oman exported 215.72 million barrels of crude oil till the end of September 2020, against 222.31 million barrels for the same period of 2019, falling by 3%.

In terms of exports, China retained its position as the leading destination for Sultanate’s crude oil exports end of September 2020, with the country importing 190.53 million barrels of crude oil from Oman.

This was followed by India (8.79 million barrels), South Korea (4.99 million barrels and Japan (2.10 million barrels).

Oman produced 354.3 million barrels of oil and exported 310.3 million barrels in 2019. Besides, the country’s daily oil production stood at 970,900 million barrels last year.

Natural gas output

Oman’s natural gas production and imports fell 0.7% to 33,995 million cubic meters (MNCM) at the end of September 2020, from 34,237 MNCM for the same period of 2019.Of this, non-associated gas and imports rose by 2.1% to 28,643 MNCM and associated gas production fell 13.5% to 5,352 MNCM, added the NCSI report.

The use of natural gas in industrial projects fell by 5.1% to reach 20,078 MNCM at the end of September 2020, against 21,162 MNCM for the same period of 2019. As much as 8,113 MNCM of natural gas was used in oil fields, against 7,100 MNCM units consumed for the same period of 2019.

