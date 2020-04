(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 22 aprile 2020 A new study co-led by scientists at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) adds increasing evidence that Parkinson’s disease is partly an autoimmune disease. In fact, the researchers report that signs of autoimmunity can appear in Parkinson’s disease patients years before their official diagnosis.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200420084255.htm