AUTODETACHMENT DYNAMICS OF 2-NAPHTHOXIDE AND IMPLICATIONS FOR ASTROPHYSICAL ANION ABUNDANCE

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP00261A, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Eleanor K Ashworth, Cate S Anstöter, Jan RR Verlet, James N Bull

Astrochemical modelling has proposed that 10% or more of interstellar carbon could be tied up as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH) molecules. Developing reliable models of the interstellar carbon lifecycle requires…

