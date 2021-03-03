mercoledì, Marzo 3, 2021
Agenparl

AUTODETACHMENT DYNAMICS OF 2-NAPHTHOXIDE AND IMPLICATIONS FOR ASTROPHYSICAL ANION ABUNDANCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 marzo 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP00261A, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Eleanor K Ashworth, Cate S Anstöter, Jan RR Verlet, James N Bull
Astrochemical modelling has proposed that 10% or more of interstellar carbon could be tied up as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH) molecules. Developing reliable models of the interstellar carbon lifecycle requires…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/Aol4pi0i164/D1CP00261A

