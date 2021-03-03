AUTODETACHMENT DYNAMICS OF 2-NAPHTHOXIDE AND IMPLICATIONS FOR ASTROPHYSICAL ANION ABUNDANCE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 marzo 2021
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP00261A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Eleanor K Ashworth, Cate S Anstöter, Jan RR Verlet, James N Bull
Astrochemical modelling has proposed that 10% or more of interstellar carbon could be tied up as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH) molecules. Developing reliable models of the interstellar carbon lifecycle requires…
