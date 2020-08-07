AUTISM: HOW A GENE ALTERATION MODIFIES SOCIAL BEHAVIOR

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 07 agosto 2020 A team of researchers has discovered a new connection between a genetic alteration and social difficulties related to autism: A mutation in the neuroligin-3 gene reduces the effect of the hormone oxytocin. The researchers report on a treatment approach that could normalize social behavior in autism. They have already achieved promising results in an animal model.

