venerdì, Agosto 7, 2020
ON THE LOYA JIRGA IN AFGHANISTAN

GIOVEDì 6 AGOSTO 2020 – 249ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 7, 2020

TURKEY: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL HELD TALKS WITH FOREIGN MINISTER MEVLüT ÇAVUşOğLU…

WORK CARRIED OUT BY THE ANIMALS IN SCIENCE COMMITTEE ON 2018/19 COMMISSION…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1124 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1919 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1913 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

AUTISM: HOW A GENE ALTERATION MODIFIES SOCIAL BEHAVIOR

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 07 agosto 2020 A team of researchers has discovered a new connection between a genetic alteration and social difficulties related to autism: A mutation in the neuroligin-3 gene reduces the effect of the hormone oxytocin. The researchers report on a treatment approach that could normalize social behavior in autism. They have already achieved promising results in an animal model.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200805124054.htm

