AUSTRIAN, CZECH AND SLOVAK NATIONALS MAY ENTER HUNGARY WITHOUT BEING REQUIRED TO RETIRE TO COMPULSORY HOME QUARANTINE

(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), sab 06 giugno 2020 From Friday, Austrian, Czech and Slovak nationals as well as Hungarian nationals arriving from these countries are allowed to enter Hungary without being required to retire to compulsory home quarantine, a staff member of the duty centre of the Operational Group responsible for the containment of the coronavirus epidemic said at an online press conference held on Friday.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/news/austrian-czech-and-slovak-nationals-may-enter-hungary-without-being-required-to-retire-to-compulsory-home-quarantine

