AUSTRALIA’S GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS TO DECEMBER 2019

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, ven 29 maggio 2020

Our Quarterly Update of Australia’s National Greenhouse Gas Inventory is out now. The update provides estimates of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions up to the December quarter of 2019. It also shows emissions from the National Electricity Market up to the March quarter of 2020.

It’s part of Australia’s National Greenhouse Accounts, a series of comprehensive reports and databases that estimate, and account for, Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions. These publications fulfil Australia’s international and domestic inventory reporting requirements.

Other accounts now available are the:

