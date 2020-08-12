AUSTRALIA’S CYBER SECURITY STRATEGY 2020 RELEASED

(AGENPARL) – SYDNEY (AUSTRALIA), mer 12 agosto 2020

With the uptake of opportunities presented in the digital world, cyber criminals are doing great harm. During COVID-19 they are targeting families and businesses, including health and medical research facilities. The Australian Government has released the Cyber Security Strategy 2020 to help meet these evolving threats.

It is the Australian Government’s vision to create a more secure online world for Australians, however all of government, business and the community have a role to play in implementing the Cyber Security Strategy 2020.

The Strategy was informed by extensive face-to-face workshops, roundtables and bilateral meetings with more than 1,400 people. An Industry Advisory Panel was also established to provide strategic advice.

Highlights

This Strategy will invest $1.67 billion over 10 years to achieve our vision. This includes:

– Protecting and actively defending the critical infrastructure that all Australians rely on, including cyber security obligations for owners and operators.

– New ways to investigate and shut down cyber crime, including on the dark web.

– Stronger defences for Government networks and data.

– Greater collaboration to build Australia’s cyber skills pipeline.

– Increased situational awareness and improved sharing of threat information.

– Stronger partnerships with industry through the Joint Cyber Security Centre program.

– Advice for small and medium enterprises to increase their cyber resilience.

– Clear guidance for businesses and consumers about securing Internet of Things devices.

– 24/7 cyber security advice hotline for SMEs and families.

– Improved community awareness of cyber security threats.

Find out more and link to the strategy here: Australia’s Cyber Security Strategy 2020>

Fonte/Source: https://www.asial.com.au/news/australias-cyber-security-strategy-2020-released