AUSTRALIAN STATISTICAL GEOGRAPHY STANDARD (ASGS): VOLUME 3 – NON ABS STRUCTURES

Overview

This product releases updates to the Australian Statistical Geography Standard (ASGS) Non-ABS Structure regions that have changed since 2019. Changes have occurred in the Local Government Areas (LGAs) and State Electoral Divisions (SEDs) since the original release of the <a Australian Statistical Geography Standard (ASGS) Non ABS Structure regions. This is the final planned release of Non ABS Structures for the second edition of the ASGS (ASGS 2016). The next release of Non ABS Structures will be in 2021.

This update to the Local Government Areas (LGAs) and State Electoral Divisions (SEDs) contains allocation files showing the relationship between 2016 Mesh Blocks or Statistical Areas Level 1 (SA1s) and the new region definitions. This update also includes updated codes and labels for regions that have changed since the last edition. This information allows users to allocate 2016 Census and other data to the new region definitions. Revised ABS versions of the digital boundaries are also included for these new region definitions.

To enable TableBuilder users to access 2016 Census data using the latest LGA and SED boundaries, Census TableBuilder Recode files are also available in the Downloads tab of this publication. For more information on how to use recodes, see the <a Data section of the <a User Guide. System restrictions have been implemented within Census TableBuilder which prevent the cross-tabulation of certain data items within certain 2016 Census Pro datasets. In some instances these restrictions may impact on the usability of geographical recodes. For further information see <a TableBuilder for Census Data.

For support and further information about the ASGS and other ABS geospatial products see www.abs.gov.au/geography.









Fonte/Source: https://www.abs.gov.au/ausstats/wmdata.nsf/CheckProduct?OpenAgent&1270.0.55.003&16062020