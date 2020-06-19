AUSTRALIAN SPACE AGENCY SIGNS WITH SITAEL AUSTRALIA

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, ven 19 giugno 2020

On 4 October 2018, during the 69th International Astronautical Congress (IAC2018), the Australian Space Agency and Sitael Australia signed a Statement of Strategic Intent. It confirmed Sitael’s commitment to enhance the capability and competitiveness of the Australian Space sector through:

investing in Small Satellites manufacture in Australia

operations and Ground Segment capabilities

strategic Space technology research and development.

Joint Statement of Strategic Intent and Cooperation between Australian Space Agency and Sitael Australia

The Australian Space Agency, an Australian government agency within the Department of Innovation Industry and Science, hereinafter referred to as “ASA” and represented by Dr Megan Clark AC, Head Australian Space Agency and Sitael Australia, the Australian subsidiary of Sitael S.p.A represented by Sitael Chief Executive Officer Mr Nicola Zaccheo.

Recalling that ASA’s purpose is to transform and grow the Australian space sector and the broader use of space across the Australian economy and to inspire and deliver benefit to all Australians;

Recalling that ASA areas of strategic priority include communication; operations and ground stations; position, navigation and timing; space situational awareness; research and development;

earth observation and remote asset management in space and on earth;

Recalling that ASA is responsible for national civil space policy and coordination, international and national cooperation and partnership to achieve shared ambitions, Australia’s international obligations and treaties; building national capability in the space sector and Australia’s regulations, obligations and licencing for the civil space sector.

Recalling that the Sitael Australia is the Australian subsidiary of Sitael S.p.A., a global leader in small satellite development and associated space technologies and operations.

Recalling that Sitael Australia’s strategic purpose is to design, build and test Small Satellites for Australian and regional customers; develop ground and operations capabilities; and undertake cutting edge space technology development locally.

Acknowledging that ASA and Sitael Australia share the objective of enhancing the capability and competitiveness of Australian industry and promoting investments in space capabilities and capacities, that will support smart growth and highly qualified jobs as well as improving the dayto-day lives of all Australians through innovative products and services;

Acknowledging that ASA as an Australian government agency is committed to open, transparent and significant industry engagement;

Through this Statement, Sitael Australia acknowledges the following current projects, areas of strategic interest and growth, potential new areas of collaboration and support for education and training which are of mutual interest:

The investment in and establishment in Australia of the capability to design, build and test small satellites up to 300kg for a broad range of missions including Research and Development, Communications, Earth Observation and Remote Asset Management;

The investment in operations and ground segment capabilities in the Australian region; and

Cutting edge research and development through its commitment to the SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre initiative.

Source: https://www.industry.gov.au/news-media/australian-space-agency-news/australian-space-agency-signs-with-sitael-australia