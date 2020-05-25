AUSTRALIAN BUSINESS IN ASEAN 2020

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, lun 25 maggio 2020

Austrade, the Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade, AustCham ASEAN and regional bilateral business chambers are hosting a special webinar briefing on Australian business in the ASEAN region, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Australian business interests. The Hon. Simon Birmingham, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, will be the keynote speaker. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the mood among Australian business in ASEAN was buoyant: firms were confident and there was a strong desire to increase trade and investment across the region. The outbreak has dulled this outlook, with many firms expecting a negative impact on their business. The speakers will provide updates on the business landscape across the region and discuss how firms can navigate through the crisis and continue to capitalise on opportunities created by the strategic partnership between Australia and ASEAN. Speakers: Minister Birmingham will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on Australian business and the Australian Government response

Chau Ta, President, AustCham ASEAN will speak about the work of the chamber and the key findings of the Australian Business in ASEAN Survey 2020

Fraser Thompson, Director, AlphaBeta Singapore will share his experience as an Australian firm doing business in the region

Jane Duke, Australia’s outgoing Ambassador to ASEAN and patron of AustCham ASEAN will discuss how Australia is working with governments across the region on the pandemic response

Q&A session

