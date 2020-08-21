(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 21 agosto 2020

A recovery in Australian stone fruit production is forecast in marketing year (MY) 2020/21, after MY 2019/20 was impacted by challenging seasonal conditions. Despite higher production, MY 2020/21 exports of peaches and nectarines are forecast to decline due to anticipated continued disruption to air freight as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This situation will likely have a smaller impact on cherry exports due to their higher value. The combination of larger expected crops and logistical obstacles to export are anticipated to cause domestic consumption of stone fruit in MY 2020/21 to rise.

Australia: Stone Fruit Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/australia-stone-fruit-annual-5