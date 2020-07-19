(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 19 luglio 2020

Following a multi-year drought in eastern Australia, much improved seasonal conditions and rainfall in the first half of 2020 have set the scene for a sharp increase in wheat production. FAS/Canberra forecasts production at 27 million metric tons (MMT) in marketing year (MY) 2020/21, a 78-percent increase from MY 2019/20 as a result of increased acreage and improved yields. Wheat exports are forecast to substantially increase to 17.5 MMT in MY 2020/21 from 9.2 MMT in MY 2019/20. Barley production is forecast to increase to increase 9.8 MMT in MY 2020/21, from 9.0 MMT in MY 2019/20. The 80.5-percent tariff on barley imports imposed by China on May 18, 2020 is causing a major shift in both exports and domestic feeding.

Australia: Grain and Feed Update

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/australia-grain-and-feed-update-13