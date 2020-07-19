domenica, Luglio 19, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: SBARCHI CONTINUI, IMMIGRATI POSITIVI A ZONZO PER L’ITALIA E POSSIBILE…

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: È LA CASTELLI A DOVER CAMBIARE LAVORO

CORONAVIRUS, L’ORDINE MONDIALE SI STA SGRETOLANDO, SERVE UNA NUOVA POLITICA ESTERA DA…

VERTICE UE, CONTE: GRANDI PAESI DIFENDONO PROGETTO, CONTINUA IL NEGOZIATO

VERTICE UE, ORBAN: COLPA DI RUTTE SE NON SI TROVA INTESA

CORONAVIRUS, MORTO IL VESCOVO DI PALMARES IN BRASILE

IL PAPA: PREGO PER IL CAUCASO, SI ARRIVI A UNA PACE DURATURA

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO TASSA E INSULTA I RISTORATORI, MENTRE GLI AMMINISTRATORI…

IL PAPA: NON A CACCIA DEI DIFETTI DEGLI ALTRI MA IMITARE LA…

VERTICE UE, MACRON: TROVARE COMPROMESSI NELLE PROSSIME ORE ANCORA POSSIBILE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » AUSTRALIA: GRAIN AND FEED UPDATE

AUSTRALIA: GRAIN AND FEED UPDATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 19 luglio 2020

Following a multi-year drought in eastern Australia, much improved seasonal conditions and rainfall in the first half of 2020 have set the scene for a sharp increase in wheat production. FAS/Canberra forecasts production at 27 million metric tons (MMT) in marketing year (MY) 2020/21, a 78-percent increase from MY 2019/20 as a result of increased acreage and improved yields. Wheat exports are forecast to substantially increase to 17.5 MMT in MY 2020/21 from 9.2 MMT in MY 2019/20. Barley production is forecast to increase to increase 9.8 MMT in MY 2020/21, from 9.0 MMT in MY 2019/20. The 80.5-percent tariff on barley imports imposed by China on May 18, 2020 is causing a major shift in both exports and domestic feeding.

Australia: Grain and Feed Update

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/australia-grain-and-feed-update-13

Post collegati

NETHERLANDS: DUTCH GOVERNMENT ADVISED TO CASCADE BIOMASS

Redazione

MEXICO: GRAIN AND FEED UPDATE

Redazione

AUSTRALIA: GRAIN AND FEED UPDATE

Redazione

SOUTH AFRICA: GRAIN AND FEED UPDATE

Redazione

PERU: FOOD PROCESSING INGREDIENTS

Redazione

INDIA: OILSEEDS AND PRODUCTS ANNUAL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More