26 Gennaio 2020
AUSTRALIA DAY 2020 HONOURS LIST

by Redazione

(AGENPARL) – Canberra (Australia) dom 26 gennaio 2020

The 2020 Australia Day Honours List saw two state library heads acknowledged for their significant contributions to the sector.

Our congratulations go to ALIA past-President Vicki McDonald, State Librarian and CEO of the State Library of Queensland on being awarded Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia ‘for significant service to librarianship, and to professional associations’ and to Kate Torney, CEO of the State Library of Victoria, who received a Medal (OAM) ‘for service to the broadcast media and to the cultural sector.’

Other library-related recipients included:

  • Kevin McCann AM, National Library of Australia Council Member and Chair, Advisory Committee, Foundation Board , awarded an AO ‘for distinguished service to business.’
  • An AO for the late Dr Enrico Taglietti, ‘for distinguished services to architecture.’ His work in the 1960s included Dickson Library, ACT, and St Kilda Library, Victoria.
  • An AM for the late Patricia O’Donnell, State Library of Victoria Board director , ‘for significant services to the community.’

It was also good to see recipients from the book industry and GLAM sector receive the Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia:

  • Joel Becker, former CEO of the Australian Booksellers Association, ‘for service to literary organisations.’
  • Dr Mathew Trinca, Director of the National Museum of Australia, ‘for significant service to the museums and galleries sector.’
  • Gionni di Gravio, University of Newcastle Archivist, ‘for service to community history.’

Find the full Australia Day Honours List on the Governor General’s website.

Fonte/Source: https://www.alia.org.au/news/20418/australia-day-2020-honours-list

