ven 24 luglio 2020

Ethanol consumption in Australia is forecast to remain stable in 2020 at only 1.4-percent of the gasoline pool, and biodiesel use similarly is forecast to remain steady at only 0.2-percent of the total diesel pool. Australia has very large feedstock (grains and molasses) supplies for bioethanol as well as robust supplies of feedstock (canola, tallow and used cooked oil) for biodiesel production. However, only a very small amount of these are used for domestic biofuels production. There is no federal government subsidy, tax credit or mandate supporting the production or use of biofuels. Only two states have biofuel programs with ethanol and biodiesel mandates, but these mandates are far from being reached.

Australia: Biofuels Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/australia-biofuels-annual-1