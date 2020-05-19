AURORA POLICE LAUNCH NEW HEXAGON PUBLIC SAFETY TECHNOLOGY TO BETTER SERVE COMMUNITY

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mar 19 maggio 2020

AURORA, Ill., May 19, 2020

The Aurora Police Department has launched a brand new state-of-the-art records management and analytics solution to support law enforcement efforts in Illinois’ second largest city. The new technologies will allow police in Aurora and the adjacent village of North Aurora to better analyze data and react more efficiently to incidents, as well as provide deeper insights into trends affecting public safety in the community.

Aurora went live with HxGN OnCall® Records in late January 2020 to complement its existing Hexagon Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and squad car computer system. The additional tools give the city access to the most advanced public safety technologies available.

“Our city has grown, policing has evolved and the people we serve have asked for greater transparency into public safety trends,” said Aurora Police Commander Michael Doerzaph. “We invested in Hexagon technology to respond to those changing demands and provide the best service possible to our citizens. We also needed a significant technology refresh to provide more insights and streamline our processes, particularly as we are sharing the data between agencies.”

The addition of HxGN OnCall Records to Aurora’s existing CAD and mobile technologies creates a completely integrated solution for the police department, which has grown significantly in recent years.

“HxGN OnCall Records is a robust records management system that enables quick data entry and real-time alerts, immediate search and retrieval and extensive reporting capabilities,” said Ben Ernst, vice president and general manager of U.S. Public Safety for Hexagon’s Safety & Infrastructure division. “We’re honored to add Aurora to our list of partners in this space. Hexagon is dedicated to developing the best tools on the market, and we believe we’ve done that through the HxGN OnCall portfolio of public safety solutions.”

In July, the Aurora Police Department will launch HxGN OnCall® Analytics, which will allow the department to take a deep dive into crime data, analyze trends and allow officers to take a detailed look at where and why crimes are happening. The new data insights will allow the department to continue their proactive policing strategy to identify areas of concern and combat crime in the community.