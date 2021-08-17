(AGENPARL) – mar 17 agosto 2021 mlns=’http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml’>

The Strategy sets out plans to cement the UK’s position as a world-leader in science, research and innovation. Indro Mukerjee, CEO Innovate UK, will lead Innovate UK to ensure that the Innovation Strategy becomes a springboard for positive and meaningful actions in UK business and industry.

The new document sets out the changes, challenges and opportunities that will confront the transport sector over the next 30 years and outlines the likely steps along the way to achieving this.

The UK is the first major economy to enshrine a 2050 net zero target in law, and in recent months we have stretched our targets, including meeting a 78% reduction in emissions across the by 2035.

The clinic received a grant under Innovate UK’s Sustainable Innovation Fund, aimed at building UK resilience following the coronavirus outbreak, to deliver 3D printed bionic arms for amputees.

Flying taxis, drone deliveries and short haul plane journeys powered by hydrogen or batteries sounds far-fetched. But they’re not as far away as you might think.

The Electrochemical Innovation Lab at UCL has patented charging-engagement “MagLiB” technology that uses a dynamic magnetic field to accelerate the fast charging of lithium-ion batteries.

UK registered organisations can apply for a share of up to £250,000 for innovative skills, talent, and training projects for the power electronics, machines and drives (PEMD) industry.

Phase three of the future flight challenge competition, a £125m government investment to advance the next generation of aviation solutions, will host their briefing event on 14 September 2021.

Apply for funding to analyse creative industries research and innovation collaboration between the UK and China.

UK registered SME businesses can apply for a share of up to £1.5 million to carry out international feasibility studies.

