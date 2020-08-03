lunedì, Agosto 3, 2020
AUGUST 2020 PUZZLES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAMBRIDGE (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 03 agosto 2020

There are four prize puzzles: cryptic crossword, quick crossword, wordoku and science scramble. For each puzzle, a winner will be selected from all the correct entries received. The winners will receive a £25 UK book voucher, or alternative of equivalent value for non-UK residents. You can enter any or all of the prize draws, but each entrant is only eligible to win one of the individual prizes each month.

This month we can only accept electronic entries for the puzzle competitions. Please send a photograph or scan of your completed puzzles to <a by 20 August 2020.1

Please find the download link below. The document also contains the solutions to July’s puzzles and the July prize winners.

Fonte/Source: https://www.chemistryworld.com/culture/august-2020-puzzles/4012203.article

