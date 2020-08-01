sabato, Agosto 1, 2020
Breaking News

EMIRATI ARABI UNITI, MOHAMMED BIN RACHED AL-MAKTOUM, PRIMO MINISTRO DEGLI EMIRATI E…

COVID-19 E MIGRANTI, AUDIZIONE PRESIDENTE FEDRIGA – MERCOLEDì ALLE 14 DIRETTA WEBTV

NOMINA PRESIDENTE ENEA, AUDIZIONE TESTA – MARTEDì ALLE 13 DIRETTA WEBTV

GIUNTA DELLE ELEZIONI, CONTESTAZIONE ELEZIONE DEPUTATI DE CARLO E FURGIUELE – MARTEDì…

PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIA A PROGRAMMA UE 2020, AUDIZIONE MINISTRO PROVENZANO – MARTEDì ALLE…

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL PRIMO AGOSTO

CHIEDE VOTI E NON RIVOLUZIONE LA CANDIDATA DELL’OPPOSIZIONE IN BIELORUSSIA

FAMILY FROM AL-HOL CAMP TO FINLAND

AUMENTARE L’ALLATTAMENTO AL SENO PUò SALVARE LA VITA A 820MILA BAMBINI

OPEN ARMS, PROCESSO A LEADER DELLA LEGA, MARINE LE PEN (RN) SU…

Agenparl

AUGUST 2020 PHOTO ENFORCEMENT LOCATIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 01 agosto 2020

In response to community needs identified through statistical analysis, collisions, and citizen concerns, mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

Photo radar will be focusing on the communities of Aspen Woods, Beltline, Castleridge, Cedarbrae, Cranston, Discovery Ridge, Falconridge, Haysboro, Kelvin Grove, Mayland Heights, Mount Pleasant, New Brighton, North Haven, Penbrook Meadows, Riverbend, Shaganappi/Killarney/Glendale, Skyview Ranch, and Strathcona.

As well as photo radar, there are 54 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.

These cameras continue to reduce collisions and foster a safer driving environment at our intersections.

The speed on green initiative uses up to 52 of these ISC locations to capture vehicles that speed through green and yellow lights. Speeding fines reflect how fast you are travelling over the limit. Speeds in excess of 50 km/hr over the speed limit result in an appearance before a judge.

These drivers not only put themselves in danger, but they also endanger the lives of others.

For a full list of Intersection Safety Camera locations, please visit www.calgary.ca/cps/Pages/Traffic/Speed-on-green-and-red-light-cameras.aspx.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/august-2020-photo-enforcement-locations/

Post collegati

AUGUST 2020 PHOTO ENFORCEMENT LOCATIONS

Redazione

EXPANDING THE ERIE CANALWAY TRAIL

Redazione

L’UNIVERSITà DI TRENTO è TRA I MIGLIORI 20 ATENEI AL MONDO SUL TELERILEVAMENTO

Redazione

ARMED ROBBERY AT NORTHEAST PUB

Redazione

WARM WEATHER PROMPTS POLICE WARNING ABOUT CRIMES OF OPPORTUNITY

Redazione

POLICE ASK FOR HELP TO IDENTIFY VANDALISM SUSPECTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More