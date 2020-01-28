(AGENPARL) – Tokyo (Japan), mar 28 gennaio 2020
Auction Result of 40-Year JGBs on January 28, 2020
|Security
|Issue Number
|Auction Date
|Issue Date
|Maturity Date
|Nominal Coupon
|Amounts of Competitive Bids (billion yen)
|Amounts of Bids Accepted (billion yen)
|Lowest Accepted Price (per 100 yen)
|Yield at the
Lowest Accepted Price
|Allotment for Bids at the Lowest Accepted Price
|Weighted Average Price (per 100 yen)
|Yield at the Average Price
|Amounts of Bids Accepted at the Non-price-competitive Auction Ⅱ for JGB Market Special Participants (billion yen)
|40-year
|12
|0.5%
|399.2
|0.400%
|%
|–
|–
|–
Fonte/Source: https://www.mof.go.jp/english/jgbs/auction/calendar/eresul/eresul20200128.htm