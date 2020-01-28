28 Gennaio 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 28, 2020

ATTACKS ON THE PEOPLE OF IDLIB

AUCTION RESULT OF 40-YEAR JGBS ON JANUARY 28, 2020

(AGENPARL) – Tokyo (Japan), mar 28 gennaio 2020

Auction Result of 40-Year JGBs on January 28, 2020

Security Issue Number Auction Date Issue Date Maturity Date Nominal Coupon Amounts of Competitive Bids (billion yen) Amounts of Bids Accepted (billion yen) Lowest Accepted Price (per 100 yen) Yield at the
Lowest Accepted Price		 Allotment for Bids at the Lowest Accepted Price Weighted Average Price (per 100 yen) Yield at the Average Price Amounts of Bids Accepted at the Non-price-competitive Auction Ⅱ for JGB Market Special Participants 　(billion yen)
40-year 12 0.5% 399.2 0.400% %

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.mof.go.jp/english/jgbs/auction/calendar/eresul/eresul20200128.htm

