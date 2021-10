(AGENPARL) – ven 08 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/08/2021 04:45 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States condemns in the strongest terms today’s attack on worshippers at Friday prayers in Kunduz, Afghanistan. We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. The Afghan people deserve a future free of terror.

