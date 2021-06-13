(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON, dom 13 giugno 2021

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

We condemn in the strongest terms yesterday’s attacks on the al Shifaa Hospital in Afrin, Syria. This barbaric attack took the lives of children, medical staff, and first responders. Civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, must never be the target of military action. Additionally, we note that this hospital’s coordinates have been shared with the UN deconfliction mechanism for Syria. This attack is part of a recent escalation of violence in northwest Syria and must end. The United States calls for an immediate nation-wide ceasefire and a de-escalation of violence in Syria.

