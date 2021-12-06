(AGENPARL) – lun 06 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/05/2021 08:55 PM EST

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States strongly condemns the attack on civilians on Saturday near Bandiagara, Mali, which left 31 dead and 17 injured. We extend our deepest condolences to the Malian people and will continue to partner with them in their pursuit of a safe, prosperous, and democratic future.

