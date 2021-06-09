(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 09 giugno 2021
Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1SC01130H, Edge Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1SC01130H, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Yong-Jie Wu, Pei-Pei Xie, Gang Zhou, Qi-Jun Yao, Xin Hong, Bing-Feng Shi
The introduction of chirality into peptoids is an important strategy to determine a discrete and robust secondary structure. However, the lack of efficient strategy to the synthesis of structurally diverse…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The introduction of chirality into peptoids is an important strategy to determine a discrete and robust secondary structure. However, the lack of efficient strategy to the synthesis of structurally diverse…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/lzpWBCzp_BU/D1SC01130H