lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
Breaking News

SCUOLA, DADONE: NOSTRI FIGLI MERITANO CLASSE DOCENTE PREPARATA, GRAZIE MINISTRO AZZOLINA

ECUMENISMO, IL PAPA: MOLTI PASSI FATTI, CONDIVIDO LA SANA IMPAZIENZA A FARE…

MIGRANTI, MONTENEGRO: “IL VANGELO CI SCHIERA, SIAMO OBBLIGATI AD ACCOGLIERE”

RILANCIO, CATALFO: DA OGGI DOMANDE PER INDENNITA’ DOMESTICI

FINANZIAMENTI DL LIQUIDITà: VAZIO (PD), VIOLAZIONI TUTELA CREDITO GRAVISSIME, NECESSARIO L’INTERVENTO DELLA…

STATI UNITI, L’APPELLO DEI VESCOVI: NON DIMENTICARE POVERI E VULNERABILI

FRANCESCO E L’ECUMENISMO: UN “CAMMINO IRREVERSIBILE”

COMUNICATO AGENZIA DELLE ENTRATE-RISCOSSIONE

DISCUSSION VIDEO: DISINFORMATION IN ASIA

خادم الحرمين الشريفين يوجه كلمة للمواطنين وعموم المسلمين بمناسبة حلول عيد الفطر…

Agenparl

ATP INDUCED ALTERATION IN PEROXIDASE-LIKE PROPERTY OF HOLLOW PRUSSIAN BLUE NANOCUBES: A PLATFORM FOR ALKALINE PHOSPHATASE DETECTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 25 maggio 2020

Breaking the pH limitation of the enzyme-like activity of nanomaterials is of great importance for extending their applications in environmental and biomedical fields. Herein, to mimic the role of histidine residues in horseradish peroxidase (HRP), adenosine 5′-triphosphate (ATP) is reported to improve the peroxidase-like activity of hollow Prussian Blue nanocubes (hPBNCs). Due to the inherited porous structures, hPBNCs can expose all the binding sites as far as possible to ATP to significantly amplify their catalytic activity and broaden their applicable pH range of up to pH 12. Introduction of ATP provides a possibility to realize efficient catalytic reactions under alkaline conditions. Upon binding with hPBNCs, ATP can enhance the stability of hPBNCs, increase the affinities of the catalysts towards substrates and improve the conductivity of hPBNCs as well as change the decomposed product from H2O2. Moreover, on the basis of the different catalytic activity of hPBNCs towards ATP, adenosine 5′-diphosphate and adenosine 5′-monophosphate, hPBNCs-ATP is utilized to construct a novel colorimetric sensor for the detection of alkaline phosphatase (ALP) activity in biological fluids, which is significantly important for the clinical diagnosis of ALP-related disease.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/noNNXhg1VTY/D0AN00405G

Post collegati

25 MAG 2020 – ANDREA ASCIUTI E FEDERICO BUSSOLIN (LEGA): “NON ABBANDONIAMO UNA DELLE CATEGORIE PIù DIMENTICATE”

Redazione

ATP INDUCED ALTERATION IN PEROXIDASE-LIKE PROPERTY OF HOLLOW PRUSSIAN BLUE NANOCUBES: A PLATFORM FOR ALKALINE PHOSPHATASE DETECTION

Redazione

CONFERENZA DELLE REGIONI IL 25 MAGGIO

Redazione

MOH ADVISES PEOPLE TO ADOPT HEALTHY LIFESTYLES DURING EID AL-FITR

Redazione

ACYLATION/CYCLIZATION OF 1,6-DIENES WITH ETHERS UNDER CATALYST- AND BASE-FREE CONDITIONS

Redazione

PD CONFINED HIERARCHICALLY CONJUGATED COVALENT ORGANIC POLYMER FOR HYDROGENATION OF NITROAROMATICS: CATALYSIS, KINETICS, THERMODYNAMICS AND MECHANISM

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More