ATOMIC-SCALE INTERMOLECULAR INTERACTION OF HYDROGEN WITH A SINGLE VOPC MOLECULE ON THE AU(111) SURFACE

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,6240-6245

DOI: 10.1039/D0RA08951F, Paper

Jinoh Jung, Shinjae Nam, Christoph Wolf, Andreas J. Heinrich, Jungseok Chae

Molecular dynamics of hydrogen molecules trapped in micro-cavity between atomic-scale tip and VOPc molecules on surface and intermolecular interactions have been studied by using scanning tunneling spectroscopy and atomic force microscopy at atomic-scale.

