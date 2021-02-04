ATOMIC-SCALE INTERMOLECULAR INTERACTION OF HYDROGEN WITH A SINGLE VOPC MOLECULE ON THE AU(111) SURFACE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 febbraio 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,6240-6245
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA08951F, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Jinoh Jung, Shinjae Nam, Christoph Wolf, Andreas J. Heinrich, Jungseok Chae
Molecular dynamics of hydrogen molecules trapped in micro-cavity between atomic-scale tip and VOPc molecules on surface and intermolecular interactions have been studied by using scanning tunneling spectroscopy and atomic force microscopy at atomic-scale.
