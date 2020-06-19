venerdì, Giugno 19, 2020
ATLANTIC WARS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, ven 19 giugno 2020

Cover

Atlantic Wars

From the Fifteenth Century to the Age of Revolution

Geoffrey Plank

Reviews and Awards

“This is not your grandfather’s military history. Geoffrey Plank captures the cacophony of unplanned sea raiding, opportunistic violence, and indigenous military maneuvers that make Atlantic warfare so deeply fascinating.” — Lauren Benton, Vanderbilt University

“At once comprehensive and nuanced, Atlantic Wars demonstrates how pervasive violence was in the Atlantic world. Warfare afloat and ashore was so important for its construction, its functioning, and its transformation in the age of revolutions that this book reads like a full-scale Atlantic history.” — Wim Klooster, author of The Dutch Moment: War, Trade, and Settlement in the Seventeenth-Century Atlantic World

“A fascinating, innovative, and wide-ranging overview of how war and warfare shaped the Atlantic world. Plank folds in all the players—Indians, Africans, and Europeans—and puts them in lively interaction with the geography and changing technologies of their worlds. He rightly reminds us that much of this history was driven by violence, violence that sought to control people, places, products, and more. Highly recommended.” — Wayne E. Lee, author of Barbarians and Brothers: Anglo-American Warfare, 1500-1865

“Geoffrey Plank’s Atlantic Wars offers an impressively wide-ranging synthesis and comparison of European, African, and indigenous American experiences of warfare, violence, and military culture over a period of four centuries. Perceptively highlighting patterns in the ways that communities all around the Atlantic basin experienced and responded to episodes of raiding, slaving, colonialism, or trans-imperial conflict, Plank carefully reminds us of the limits of European imperial power-and of early modern European military and naval technologies-as they evolved in broader Atlantic contexts.” — David Wheat, author of Atlantic Africa and the Spanish Caribbean, 1570-1640

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/atlantic-wars-9780190860455?cc=us&lang=en

