[ATHLETICS] SAINT MARY NAMES FIRST WOMEN’S FLAG FOOTBALL COACH

(AGENPARL) – LEAVENWORTH (KANSAS), gio 02 luglio 2020

(Leavenworth, Kan.)—University of Saint Mary Vice President of Athletics Rob Miller has announced the hiring of Angellica Grayson as the inaugural head women’s flag football coach.

Grayson comes to USM after coaching and teaching at Summer Creek Middle School in Crowley, Texas.

“We are excited to have Angellica launch and lead our flag football program,” Miller said. “Her passion for the game of football while providing greater opportunities for young women will help lead our program to the highest levels of success. She is a great fit for USM.”

Grayson is honored to be named the first head flag football coach for the Spires.

“I am absolutely honored and blessed to be the first head flag football coach,” she said. “This is definitely a game-changer for all the ladies that are athletes and can play flag football. Being able to play beyond high school is an excellent opportunity and an additional avenue for the ladies to get an education while having fun doing it.”

At Summer Creek, Grayson coached the seventh and eighth grade football teams as the linebacker coach. Grayson and two other coaches led their 7th ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams to undefeated seasons two years in a row, making it the first time in the conference where a team won 16 games.

Grayson has experience playing many sports, including placing second in the state of Texas in wrestling. She has also received awards in women’s tackle football, including the first class of the Women’s Football Hall of Fame in 2017 and a World Gold Medalist Champion in 2017.

She is also a personal trainer.

Grayson graduated from Grambling State University with a bachelor’s in kinesiology and a concentration in sport management. She also received a minor in coaching.

Grayson said she is looking forward to the task of building and leading the first-ever women’s flag football team at USM.

“To be allotted the opportunity to develop these ladies to their full potential is going to be an awesome and gratifying experience,” Grayson said. “Equipping the team while maintaining a high GPA, and guiding them in life is already a rewarding task in itself. Coupled with the fact that the University of Saint Mary is making history by starting this program and these ladies will be a part of history, it’s a win-win for everyone.”

