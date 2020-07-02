giovedì, Luglio 2, 2020
[ATHLETICS] ANDREA HINSON NAMED USM HEAD CHEER AND DANCE COACH

(AGENPARL) – LEAVENWORTH (KANSAS), gio 02 luglio 2020

Athletics | Thu, Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:30 AM

Andrea Hinson(Leavenworth, Kan.)—University of Saint Mary Vice President of Athletics Rob Miller has announced the hiring of Andrea Hinson as USM’s new head cheer and dance coach.

Hinson returns to Saint Mary after initially starting the program almost 10 years ago, where she built it from the ground up.

“We are pleased and excited to hire Andi as our head cheer-dance coach,” Miller said. “Her experience and familiarity with USM is a plus. We are confident she will lead the program to a higher level of success.”

Hinson is a native of Greeley, Kan., and attended Pittsburg State University, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication. She also cheered for the Gorillas.

Hinson said she is happy to return to Saint Mary.

“It feels so good to be home,” she said. “I believe that the University of Saint Mary deserves a spirit program that promotes rich traditions. Over the years, our teams are going to create and maintain USM traditions that will allow us to be recognized as one of the best in the nation.”

The University of Saint Mary is a Catholic co-educational applied liberal arts university founded and sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth. The University of Saint Mary main campus is located at 4100 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, Kan. USM’s Overland Park Campus at 4500 College Boulevard offers evening accelerated graduate and undergraduate degree-completion programs. The university also offers online programs. Visit stmary.edu for more information.

Fonte/Source: http://www.stmary.edu/article/201

