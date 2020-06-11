ATF SEEKING PERSONS OF INTEREST IN FEDERAL ARSON OF MILWAUKEE CHASE BANK

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 11 giugno 2020

MILWAUKEE — Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Milwaukee Field Office within the Chicago Field Division and the Milwaukee Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating this person of interest involved in the arson of the Chase Bank at 8800 West Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee. The fire was reported at 2:30 am, Tuesday morning, June 2.

Anyone having information about this incident should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS (8477). Individuals may also email <a or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the Reportit® app, available on both Google Play and the apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/atf-seeking-persons-interest-federal-arson-milwaukee-chase-bank