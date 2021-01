(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 27 gennaio 2021 (Cell Press) For mice, the earliest social memories can form at three days old and last into adulthood, scientists report on January 26 in the journal Cell Reports. They show that mouse pups prefer their mothers to unfamiliar mouse mothers as newborns and remember them after up to 100 days apart–although they prefer unfamiliar mouse mothers as adults.

