AT LEAST 55 LADEN BULKERS STILL WAITING AT CHINESE ANCHORAGES

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mar 26 gennaio 2021
Of the vessels waiting to offload their cargoes, there are 10 panamaxes, 29 post-panamaxes, and 16 capesizes, Lloyd’s List intelligence…
Related Stories
- Container lines tread fine line on freight pricing
- World boxship fleet update: New orders emerge at end of extraordinary year
- The Lloyd’s List Podcast: What are the shipping market tipping points for 2021?
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1135537/At%20least%2055%20laden%20bulkers%20still%20waiting%20at%20Chinese%20anchorages?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss