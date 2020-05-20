(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), mer 20 maggio 2020

Ministry of Earth Science

(at 2030 Hrs. IST)- Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ over Westcentral Bay of Bengal: Cyclone Warning for West Bengal and north Odisha coasts: Orange Message





According to the latestrelease (at 2030 Hrs. IST) by the National Weather Forecasting Centre/Cyclone Warning Divisionof the India Meteorological Department: (Attn. Updates are marked in Colour).

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) over WestcentralBay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of 19th May, 2020over Westcentraland adjoining northwest Bay of Bengalnear latitude 17.4°N and longitude 87.0°E,about 320 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 470 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 610 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during Afternoon to Evening hours of 20th May 2020 with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

The system is now being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Paradip (Odisha) and Gopalpur (Odisha).

Forecast track and intensity are given in the following table:

Date/Time(IST) Position (Lat. 0N/ long. 0E) Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph) Category of cyclonic disturbance 19.05.20/1730 17.4/87.0 190-200 gusting to 220 Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm 19.05.20/2330 18.4/87.2 180-190 gusting to 210 Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm 20.05.20/0530 19.4/87.4 170-180 gusting to 200 Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm 20.05.20/1130 20.6/87.8 160-170 gusting to 190 Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm 20.05.20/1730 21.8/88.3 150-160 gusting to 180 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 21.05.20/0530 23.8/89.2 80-90 gusting to 100 Cyclonic Storm 21.05.20/1730 25.0/90.0 40-50 gusting to 60 Depression

(1) Heavy rainfall Warning:

Odisha

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places of coastal Odisha with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated placesJagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and BhadrakDistricts and isolated heavyfalls over Jajpur, Balasore,Cuttack, Mayurbhanj,Khordha&Puri districts on 19th May and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Odisha (Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Keonjhargarh Districts) on 20th May 2020.

West Bengal

Coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal (East Medinipur, South & North 24 Parganas) are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places commencing from today, the 19th May evening.Rainfall intensity is likely to increase gradually and become maximum on 20thMay. Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places & extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over Gangetic West Bengal (east & west Medinipur, south & north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata and adjoining districts)on 20th May and isolated heavy rain over interior districts on 21st May, 2020.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over Malda& Dinajpur districts on 20th May and over most of the districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 21st May, 2020.

Assam & Meghalaya

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over the western districts of Assam & Meghalaya on 21st May.

(2) Wind warning

West Bengal & Odisha

Squally wind, speed reaching 55 to 65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is prevailing along & off south Odisha coast and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along & off north Odisha coast. It is very likely to increase becoming 55 to 65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph along & off north Odisha coast by today evening and along & off West Bengal coast by tonight.

The wind speed will gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 75 to 85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph from 20 th morning along and off north Odisha coast (Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts) and West Bengal coast (east & west Medinipur, south & north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata Districts). It will gradually increase thereafter becoming 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 125 kmph along & off the above mentioned districts of North Odisha.

Gale wind speed reaching 155 to 165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph very likely along & off east Medinipur and north & south 24 Parganas districts and 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph over Kolkata, Hoogli, Howrah and West Medinipur Districts of West Bengal during the time of landfall (20 th afternoon to night) .

Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph likely to prevail over Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur districts of Odisha during 20th May 2020.

Deep Sea area

Gale wind speed reaching 190-200 gusting to 220 kmph is prevailing over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal. Gale wind speed reaching 170-180 gusting to 200 kmph is likely to prevail over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Bay of Bengal from the morning of 20th May. It will gradually decrease becoming 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph over North Bay of Bengal during landfall.

(3) Sea condition:

Sea condition is Phenomenal and is very likely to continue for next 12 hours over Westcentral Bay and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal. It will become Phenomenal over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from morning of 20th May 2020.

(4) Fishermen Warning

The fishermen are advised not to venture into westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours, North Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal during 19 th to 20 th May 2020.

Also, fishermen are advised not to venture into North Bay of Bengal along and off North Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts till 20th May 2020.

(5)Storm Surge expected

Storm Surge of about 4-5 meters above Astronomical Tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of south & north 24 Parganas and about 3-4 meters over the low lying areas of East Medinipur District of West Bengal during the time of Landfall. (Figure enclosed)

(6)Damage Expected and Action suggested

(a) West Bengal (east Medinipur, south & north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata districts)

Damage Expected:

Extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, some damage to old badly managed Pucca structures. Potential threat from flying objects.

Extensive uprooting of communication and power poles.

Disruption of rail/road link at several places.

Extensive damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards.

Blowing down of Palm and coconut trees.

Uprooting of large bushy trees.

Large boats and ships may get torn from their moorings.

Fishermen Warning & Action Suggested:

Total suspension of fishing operations till 20th May 2020.

Diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic.

People in affected areas to remain indoors. Mobilise evacuation from Low lying areas.

Movement in motor boats and small ships not advisable.

(b) Odisha (Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur& Mayurbhanj)

Damage Expected:

Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses. Potential threat from flying objects.

Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles.

Major damage to Kutcha and Pucca roads. Minor disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.

Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down of bushy trees like mango.

Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings.

Fishermen Warning & Action Suggested:

Total suspension of fishing operations till 20th May 2020.

Diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic.

People in affected areas to remain indoors.

Movement in motor boats and small ships not advisable.

7. Post Landfall Outlook:

After the landfall the system is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, across Gangetic West Bengal & Bangladesh and weaken gradually. It is likely to maintain the intensity of Cyclonic Storm till the morning of 21st May and thereafter it will weaken into a Deep Depression over Bangladesh.

Under its influence gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph likely over interior Districts (Murshidabad & Nadia) of Gangetic West Bengal during 20th night to 21st morning.

Light to moderate rainfall at most paces with isolated heavy falls very likely over interior Districts of Gangetic West Bengal on 21st. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over Malda& Dinajpur districts on 20th May and over most of the districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 21st May, 2020. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over the western districts of Assam & Meghalaya on 21st May.

Damage Expected and Action suggested for interior districts of Gangetic West Bengal.

(i) Minor damage to power and communication lines. (ii) Major damage to Kutcha and some damage to Pucca roads. (iii) Breaking of tree branches, uprooting of small trees. (iv) Damage to banana and papaya trees. (v) People in affected areas to remain indoors.

Kindly visit www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in and www.mausam.imd.gov.in for updates on the system.

(Please see details and UPDATED graphics in this link here)

