ASYMMETRIC SYNTHESIS OF ORGANOPHOSPHORUS COMPOUNDS USING H–P REAGENTS DERIVED FROM CHIRAL ALCOHOLS

ven 12 marzo 2021

Org. Biomol. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1OB00124H, Review Article

Joseph D. Gbubele, Tomasz K. Olszewski

Overview of recent advances in transformations employing optically pure H–P reagents derived from chiral alcohols such as TADDOL, BINOL and menthol in the asymmetric synthesis of C– and P-stereogenic organophosphorus compounds is presented.

