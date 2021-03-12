venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
ASYMMETRIC SYNTHESIS OF ORGANOPHOSPHORUS COMPOUNDS USING H–P REAGENTS DERIVED FROM CHIRAL ALCOHOLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Org. Biomol. Chem., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1OB00124H, Review Article
Joseph D. Gbubele, Tomasz K. Olszewski
Overview of recent advances in transformations employing optically pure H–P reagents derived from chiral alcohols such as TADDOL, BINOL and menthol in the asymmetric synthesis of C– and P-stereogenic organophosphorus compounds is presented.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/MSpbBmxk4U8/D1OB00124H

