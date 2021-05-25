(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 25 maggio 2021

Org. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1QO00589H, Research Article

Wenyi Huang, Mohini Shrestha, Chenchen Wang, Ke Fang, Yaxin Teng, Jingping Qu, Yifeng Chen

Enantioenriched isoindolinone represents a valuable heterocycle motif, widely found in pharmaceuticals and biologically active nature products. We herein report a palladium-catalyzed asymmetric synthesis of 3,3-disubstituted isoindolinones via the tandem Heck/Suzuki…

