sabato, Giugno 20, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO LXXVIII N. 2 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 171 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SUI DIVERSI INTERVENTI NECESSARI ALLA VIABILITà…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 181 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 176 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 181 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 188 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 183 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 189 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 177 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl

ASYMMETRIC [N-I-N]+ HALONIUM COMPLEXES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 20 giugno 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02758H, Communication
Open Access Open Access
Jas S Ward, Giorgia Fiorini, Antonio Frontera, Kari Rissanen
The first asymmetric halogen-bonded iodonium complexes [I(py)(4-DMAP)]PF6 (2c) and [I(py)(4-Etpy)]PF6 (2e) were prepared via [N-Ag-N]+ -> [N-I-N]+ cation exchange of their analogous 2-coordinate silver complexes, strucurally characterised by 1H and…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/bNXT4o2B65o/D0CC02758H

Post collegati

ASYMMETRIC [N-I-N]+ HALONIUM COMPLEXES

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO LXXVIII N. 2 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 171 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SUI DIVERSI INTERVENTI NECESSARI ALLA VIABILITà DELLA PROVINCIA DI PADOVA (N. 3-01694) – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 181 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 176 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More